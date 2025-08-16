Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 307 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $213.44 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.86.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

