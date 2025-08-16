Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,132,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,342,000 after buying an additional 125,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,730,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,342,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,417,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.