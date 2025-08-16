Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,286,000 after buying an additional 254,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after buying an additional 254,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $317.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

