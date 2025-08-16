Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 134 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.3%

HSY opened at $177.97 on Friday. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

