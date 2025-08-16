Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 82,528 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,528 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,453,000 after buying an additional 4,219,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2,957.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,469,000 after buying an additional 2,041,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after buying an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

