Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 37,943 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,943 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.0%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

