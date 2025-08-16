TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Citigroup

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:TKO opened at $188.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,736. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last 90 days. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in TKO Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile



TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

