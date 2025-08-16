Timothy J. Jahnke Sells 9,857 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 9,857 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $444,156.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 328,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,117.84. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Down 1.6%

ZWS stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth $265,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth $448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

