The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) EVP Sells $290,200.00 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Bardeen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00.

New York Times Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYT stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of New York Times by 164.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 123.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 98,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

