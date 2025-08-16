The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,792,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $371,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

