Terril Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

