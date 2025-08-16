TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 877.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,500,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 134,241 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,673,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 150,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.