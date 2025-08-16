Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Up 745.0% in July

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, anincreaseof745.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA owned approximately 0.06% of Tema Oncology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Oncology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

CANC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

About Tema Oncology ETF

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

