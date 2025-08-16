Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of DDS stock opened at $514.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.92 and a 200-day moving average of $408.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $533.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.09 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.