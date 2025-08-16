TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.2%

TEL opened at $202.50 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $212.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

