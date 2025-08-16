Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $186,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after buying an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Target Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $102.99 on Friday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

