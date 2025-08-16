Steven R. Arnold Sells 5,000 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,486.68. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 58,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,223,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

