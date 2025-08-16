STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,980,000 after acquiring an additional 409,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $65,435,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,959 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,764. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $245.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

