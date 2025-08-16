State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,056 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $423.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

