State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,468 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SHW opened at $364.18 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.00 and a 200-day moving average of $348.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.