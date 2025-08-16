State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,197 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,344,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,583,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,259,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,397,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

