State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,513 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Invitation Home worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,595,000 after acquiring an additional 829,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,827,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invitation Home by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth $148,870,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Home Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%. Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

