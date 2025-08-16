State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,606 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.6%

KKR opened at $142.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

