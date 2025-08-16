State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,409 shares of company stock valued at $445,964. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.6%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

