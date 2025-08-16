State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.96 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

