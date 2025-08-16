State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $30.96 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

