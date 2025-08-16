State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 3.30% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 87,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

FLHY opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

