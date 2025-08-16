SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

