S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $385,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $556.11 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average is $512.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.