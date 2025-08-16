SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 25.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) were up 25.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.20). Approximately 43,666,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 6,257,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.90 ($0.16).

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.51.

Get SolGold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolGold

In other SolGold news, insider Paul Smith bought 41,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £4,183.10 ($5,669.69). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.