SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 25.9% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.20). Approximately 43,666,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 6,257,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.90 ($0.16).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The company has a market cap of £561.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.20.

In other SolGold news, insider Paul Smith purchased 9,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £958.70 ($1,299.40). Insiders bought a total of 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420 in the last 90 days. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

