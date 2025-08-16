Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in Snap-On by 5.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Snap-On by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNA opened at $326.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $268.90 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

