Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $42.68 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

