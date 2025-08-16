Sky Harbour Group FY2026 EPS Reduced by Noble Financial

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sky Harbour Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Sky Harbour Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 4.0%

Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Sky Harbour Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

