Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.96. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

