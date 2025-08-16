Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.89, for a total transaction of $13,114,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,177,950.50. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,437 shares of company stock worth $161,070,166. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $278.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.92.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $288.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

