Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after buying an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $330.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

