Simplex Trading LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOLD opened at $34.70 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.