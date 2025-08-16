Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Increases By 164.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 434,600 shares, agrowthof164.0% from the July 15th total of 164,600 shares. Currently,0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently,0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

