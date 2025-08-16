Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 79.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, adecreaseof79.0% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
