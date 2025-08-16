Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 79.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, adecreaseof79.0% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

