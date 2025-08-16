Short Interest in CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Drops By 96.7%

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, adeclineof96.7% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 236.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 167,477 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 158.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth $209,000.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRRR opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $34.75.

About CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

