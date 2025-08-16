Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) EVP Sells $419,399.14 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

