Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.