Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Aaron’s worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Aaron’s Price Performance

PRG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.71. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

