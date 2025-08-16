Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amplitude by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,608.48. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,019.36. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,911 shares of company stock valued at $571,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

