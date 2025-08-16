Sei Investments Co. Makes New $804,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGCB. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.30 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

