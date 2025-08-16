Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.23. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

