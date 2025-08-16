Sei Investments Co. Has $3.96 Million Stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 31.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CPB opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.