Sei Investments Co. Has $2.44 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

