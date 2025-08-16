Sei Investments Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Blackbaud by 127.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 63.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Blackbaud by 31.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $63.28 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Wall Street Zen raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $159,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,664.68. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $581,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

